New York City
Published

Shocking footage shows New Yorkers surfing on roof of subway

A man fell to his death surfing the same train last year

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Shocking social media footage shows people surfing on top of a Brooklyn subway train in New York City on Monday.

Videos shot from multiple angles show individuals running across the train cars as the subway crosses the Williamsburg bridge, according to witnesses.

"Yo WTF!?," wrote one Twitter user. "These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train."

"Another view!" another user responded, adding further footage of the incident.

The incident comes months after an NYC man was killed while attempting to ride atop the same train in October 2021.

The man, who police did not identify, fell from the roof of the subway as it crossed the Williamsburg bridge. He fell onto the tracks and was run over, according to witnesses.

The New York City Police Department has not released a statement regarding this weekend's subway surfers.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders