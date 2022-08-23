Kiely Rodni case: Sheriff confirms body pulled from California reservoir belongs to missing 16-year-old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was pulled from a California reservoir on Sunday near a campground that she vanished from about two weeks ago, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday.

Her remains were discovered inside a vehicle submerged in 14 feet of water on Sunday afternoon by Adventures With Purpose (AWP), a group with a popular YouTube channel that assists in missing persons cases.

Rodni was last seen shortly after midnight on Aug. 6 at a high school graduation sendoff in Truckee, California.

AWP, which joined the search for Rondi last week, found her silver Honda CRV with her inside of it upside down in Prosser Lake on Sunday just 55 feet offshore.

An autopsy on Tuesday confirmed that it was Rodni, but toxicology results could take four to six weeks.

Placer County Sheriff's Capt. Troy Sander said that the area had been "extensively searched," including by plane, helicopter, boat, and divers. The water level had dropped three feet since Rodni's disappearance on Aug. 6.

Rodni's disappearance was initially considered a possible abduction due to the suspicious circumstances.

"The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time," the departments said in a joint statement.