Kentucky's Interstate 65 to be closed for 48 days due to bridge repairs
KY Interstate 65 lane and ramp closures are possible during weeknights and weekends
A section of Interstate 65 in Louisville will be closed for more than a month, officials said.
Southbound lanes of the highway closed Tuesday night at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge and will remain closed for 48 days, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement.
Lane and ramp closures are also possible during weeknights and weekends at the I-64 East ramp to I-65 North, on I-64 East at the I-65 South overpass, at the I-65 North ramp to I-64 West, and at the I-65 South ramp to I-64 East and I-71 North.
ILLINOIS, KENTUCKY LINKED BY CAVE-IN-ROCK FERRY FOLLOWING CONTRACT AGREEMENT
The work will repair structural damage to a bridge on I-65 South within the Kennedy interchange that occurred in March when a coil of steel fell off a truck. The repairs include replacing some of the bridge’s beams and its driving surface.
KY GOV. ANDY BESHEAR ANNOUNCES ANOTHER ROUND OF TORNADO RECOVERY FUNDING