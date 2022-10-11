Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith selected to serve as chairman of senate committee

The Kentucky state senator will succeed C.B. Embry who died of cancer last month

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith has been selected to serve as chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection Committee.

Senate President Robert Stivers announced Meredith's assignment Monday.

Meredith is a Republican from Litchfield.

He succeeds Sen. C.B. Embry, who was the committee's longtime chairman. Embry died last month after a long battle with cancer.

3 INDUCTED INTO GOV. LOUIE B. NUNN KENTUCKY TEACHER HALL OF FAME

Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith is going to serve as the next chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee.

Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith is going to serve as the next chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee.

"I have some very large shoes to fill, but I was able to learn a lot from C.B. while serving as his vice chair over the last few years," Meredith said. "I will dearly miss him as will all of us here in the General Assembly. I am honored that President Stivers has the confidence in me to assume leadership of the committee."

KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT TRAVELING TO SHELBYVILLE TO HEAR ORAL QUESTIONS

The committee deals with such issues as veterans’ rights, benefits, education, health care and nursing homes; military affairs and civil defense; the National Guard; retention of military bases; law enforcement; and military memorials and cemeteries.