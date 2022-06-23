Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD officer shot in arm while responding to shooting in Brooklyn

Police said the officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

A New York City police officer responding to a shooting in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon was shot in the arm.  

The officer was walking near Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn when he was struck. 

The crime scene in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. 

The crime scene in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn.  (WNYW)

The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital. His injury was not considered to be life-threatening. 

The NYPD told Fox News a gun has been recovered. No suspects have been arrested

Police planned to provide updates at a press conference. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

