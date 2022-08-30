Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky city reports $4 million in stolen housing funds

Kentucky officials initially have no information that shows criminal involvement from city employees

Associated Press
A Kentucky city reports about $4 million in housing funds was stolen electronically.

The funds included federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds and were originally intended for Community Action Council, the city of Lexington said in a news release Monday.

Police believe someone outside government directed an electronic funds transfer into a private account, the release said. Initial information shows no criminal involvement of city or Community Action Council employees, the release said.

Four million dollars in housing funds were electronically stolen in a Kentucky city.

The funds were tracked to three wire transfers into a private account, which was frozen by the financial institution, officials said.

The government's financial system was not compromised, city Finance Commissioner Erin Hensley said.

She said the city is working to help Community Action Council ensure continuity of housing assistance.