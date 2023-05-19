Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky inmate kidnaps 2 people after escaping custody

The KY inmate forced the kidnapped victims to drive him to a different location in Louisville

Associated Press
Officers were searching Thursday for a Kentucky jail inmate who escaped custody while being transported and briefly kidnapped two people, forcing them to drive him to another location, police said.

Norman Kenneth Wolfe, 31, was being transported by a deputy with the Trimble County jail when he kicked out one of the vehicle's back windows, jumped out on foot and began crossing roadways, Louisville Metro Police said in a statement.

Norman Kenneth Wolfe

Norman Kenneth Wolfe, 31, escaped custody by kicking out a vehicle's back window while he was being transported. Authorities are now searching for the escapee.

Police from multiple agencies began a coordinated search and advised schools and businesses in the area to take precautions, the statement said. Investigators were later informed that the inmate briefly kidnapped two people and forced them to drive him to a different location in Louisville, police said. They were released unharmed.

Wolfe was jailed on charges of burglary, fleeing and evading police and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Authorities were still searching for Wolfe on Thursday afternoon and urged anyone with information on his location to call police.