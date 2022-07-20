Kentucky high-speed police chase ends in fiery crash, 1 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person died in a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash with three other vehicles, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Kentucky State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop Monday on a Kia Soul in Hardin County and the vehicle fled, the agency said in a statement. A pursuit on the Joe Prather Parkway ensued, reaching speeds of 100 mph, police said. The vehicle then turned on U.S. 31-W, ran a red light at an intersection, crashed into three other vehicles and caught fire, police said.

The subject in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. The occupants of the other three vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information was released. An investigation into the crash was continuing, police said.