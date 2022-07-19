Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky police asking for help to name their bulldog mascot

KY police have narrowed the name options down to 10, residents can vote on July 21

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky State Police are asking the public to vote on what to name their bulldog mascot.

The agency received name submissions earlier this month and narrowed the list down to 10 possibilities. People can vote for one of those names through July 21, the agency said Monday on social media.

The agency has used a bulldog image at promotional events over the years and decided to develop it into an official mascot as a fun way to engage with all ages, officials said. Giving the mascot an identity will help the agency build relationships with those it serves, officials said.

KENTUCKY GOV. ANDY BESHEAR ADVOCATES 988 MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS LIFELINE

Kentucky Police are asking for help naming the new police bulldog.

Kentucky Police are asking for help naming the new police bulldog.

KENTUCKY GOV. ANDY BESHEAR UPDATES EFFORTS TO OVERCOME MARION WATER SHORTAGE

The police mascot will attend community engagement events such as the Kentucky State Fair or making hospital visits to children.