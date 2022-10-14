Kentucky death toll from historic summer flooding rises to 43

The death toll from historic flooding that swamped portions of eastern Kentucky this summer has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in announcing two additional fatalities.

The latest two deaths were caused by "health conditions directly arising from the flooding," the governor said at his weekly news conference. Beshear didn't provide additional details about the deaths, which he said were reported from Letcher and Breathitt counties.

"Let us pray for those families and all of eastern Kentucky as we continue to try to stabilize the region and ultimately turn toward rebuilding," the governor said.

DEATH TOLL IN KENTUCKY FLOODING REACHES 39 AFTER MORE THAN 1,300 RESCUES

The 43 fatalities are from six eastern Kentucky counties, he said.

One person remains missing since the floodwaters hit the region in late July, Beshear said.

KENTUCKY FLOOD LEAVES RESIDENTS SEARCHING FOR DRINKING WATER

Meanwhile, Kentucky state parks are currently housing 276 people displaced from their homes by the flooding, the governor said. Since last Thursday, 21 people have transitioned out of state parks to other housing. Another 532 people are currently being housed in 200 travel trailers, he said.