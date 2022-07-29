Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky children die during historic flooding after being swept away: Report

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll is 'gonna get a lot higher'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims in the state's historic flooding, which has left some areas completely underwater.

Brittany Trejo told Kentucky.com that four of her young cousins died after being swept away into the floodwaters on Thursday.

She said the children, who were between the ages of 1 and 8, died after their parents struggled to hang on to them, according to the report. The children's bodies were recovered at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to Trejo, the bodies of Maddison Noble, 8; Riley Jr., 6; Nevaeh Noble, 4; and Chance Noble, 1, were all recovered.

KENTUCKY FLOODING DEATH TOLL REACHES 16 AND WILL 'GET A LOT HIGHER,' GOVERNOR SAYS

Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims in the state's historic flooding, which has left some areas completely underwater. (GoFundMe)

A spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police confirmed to the outlet that they have seen the report of four children missing, but didn't add any details.

The parents who survived the flood, according to a GoFundMe, have "lost everything."

  • Kentucky River floods
    Image 1 of 4

    A man walks with water up to his knees on the street flooded by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. ((Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Floods in Jackson, Kentucky
    Image 2 of 4

    Lewis Ritchie, pulls a kayak through the water after delivering groceries to his father-in-law. ((Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images))

  • Flash floods in Kentucky
    Image 3 of 4

    A bridge and a road are submerged by floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. ((Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Home damaged by floodwaters
    Image 4 of 4

    A home is almost completely submerged by floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. ((Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

KENTUCKY FLOODING: AT LEAST 3 DEAD, HUNDREDS OF HOMES COULD BE DESTROYED, GOV. BESHEAR SAYS

"They got on the roof and the entire underneath washed out with them and the children. They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time," Trejo said. "The mother and father was stranded in the tree for eight hours before anyone got there to help."

In a Friday briefing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll as a result of the flooding has reached 16 people, and said that the number is expected to rise.

  • Flooded homes
    Image 1 of 4

     Homes along Gross Loop off of KY-15 are flooded with water from the North Fork of the Kentucky River. ((Photo by Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post via Getty Images))

  • Kentucky rescuers
    Image 2 of 4

    Members of the Morehead Fire Department conduct search and rescue operations downtown. ((Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images))

  • Jackson, Kentucky flooding
    Image 3 of 4

    A member of the Jackson Fire Department reacts outside his vehicle downtown.  ((Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images))

  • Kentucky homes flooded
    Image 4 of 4

    Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. ((Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

"Folks, that's gonna get a lot higher," Beshear said.

As of Friday afternoon, 21,684 customers are without power in Kentucky.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.

