Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Keffiyeh-clad anti-ICE protester threatens to stab agent, harm family in San Francisco mob attack

Four ICE agents were injured as protesters punched, pepper-sprayed and ambushed them outside the courthouse

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Mob confronts ICE agents outside immigration court in San Francisco Video

Mob confronts ICE agents outside immigration court in San Francisco

Video from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows masked mob clashing with ICE agents outside a San Francisco immigration court amid tensions over a migrant’s detainment. (ICE via X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mob of up to 20 anti-ICE protesters swarmed and attacked immigration agents outside a San Francisco courthouse on Wednesday, with one keffiyeh-clad agitator allegedly armed with a knife threatening to stab an officer and go after his family, officials said.

Adrian Guerrero, a U.S. citizen, slashed the tire of a government vehicle during the clash at the immigration courthouse on 100 Montgomery Street, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The incident unfolded as ICE agents carried out a removal operation, when protesters surrounded them and physically assaulted four officers, throwing punches and deploying pepper spray.

Keffiyeh-clad protester moves toward federal vehicles near 100 Montgomery St. in San Francisco

Anti-ICE protesters attacked immigration agents outside the San Francisco courthouse, with one suspect, Adrian Guerrero, pictured, threatening officers with a knife and slashing government vehicle tires. (Department of Homeland Security)

WATCH: ICE AGENTS FIGHT OFF MASKED MOB OUTSIDE BLUE CITY IMMIGRATION COURT

Standing within arm’s length, Guerrero made repeated threats, saying, "I’m going to f--- you up," "I’m going to go after your family," and "I’m going to stab you," according to DHS, citing court filings.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect had a knife, orange-tinted goggles and a patterned keffiyeh, a scarf often associated with pro-Palestinian activism.

Agents sustained injuries from pepper spray and one officer suffered a jammed finger.

Guerrero has been charged with assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property, according to DHS.

Evidence photo shows folding knife recovered after assault on ICE agents in San Francisco

DHS evidence photo shows a folding knife recovered after the assault on ICE agents in San Francisco. (Department of Homeland Security)

ICE DISPELS RUMORS ABOUT VIRAL VIDEO SHOWING AGENTS SMASHING WINDOW TO ARREST ILLEGAL

U.S. Federal Protective Services and San Francisco police responded and helped clear the area, DHS said.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said ICE agents are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults, calling them "the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

"These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians’ rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement," Noem said.

"We will not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Every day, our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals, including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators."

Keffiyeh and items seized after ICE assault, DHS says

DHS evidence photo shows a keffiyeh, goggles and other items seized after the courthouse assault. (Department of Homeland Security)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Montgomery Street courthouse has been the site of multiple violent clashes between protesters and ICE agents. Last month, video surfaced of similar scuffles outside the court.

Protesters have long opposed ICE’s practice of detaining individuals at courthouses, criticizing the use of plainclothes officers and unmarked vehicles as tactics that they claim spread fear and reduce accountability.

The attack came weeks after violent riots in Los Angeles, where ICE agents were assaulted during courthouse protests — part of what DHS says is a sharp nationwide rise in attacks on its officers.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue