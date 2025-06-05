Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Karen Read

Karen Read denies noticing confrontation between deceased boyfriend and ATF agent hours before death

Defense strategy highlights alternative explanation for Boston police officer's fatal injuries

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Karen Read says she didn't notice an O'Keefe-Higgins bar confrontation before death Video

Karen Read says she didn't notice an O'Keefe-Higgins bar confrontation before death

Karen Read says she 'was not paying attention' if there was an altercation between Brian Higgins and John O'Keefe less than an hour before she is accused of killing the latter with her Lexus in a drunken hit-and-run.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shortly after her lawyers played video that appeared to show the late John O'Keefe and ATF Agent Brian Higgins gesturing aggressively at one another in a bar in Canton, Massachusetts, Karen Read told reporters she wasn't paying attention to the interaction.

"The video speaks for itself," she said on her way to a waiting SUV on Thursday. Read is on trial for the second time in the January 2022 murder of her boyfriend, O'Keefe, a Boston police officer.

"Do you think John and Brian Higgins were at odds?" a reporter asked her.

"It appears that way," Read replied. "It appears that way."

KAREN READ DEFENSE GETS BOOST AS PLOW DRIVER TESTIFIES HE SAW NO BODY IN SNOW DURING BOSTON COP DEATH CASE

Karen Read walking into the courthouse for her re-trial facing charges for the death of John O'Keefe.

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., on May 20, 2025. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

"Did you pick up on that, though?" the reporter pressed. "I mean, you were with John all night. Were they fighting? Did it seem like they were at each other's throats at all?"

"I was not paying attention," Read replied. "As you can see, if you watch the full length of the Waterfall [Waterfall Bar and Grille] between the two trials, I was pretty much in that spot with [witness] Karina [Kolokithas]. We were there for about 90 minutes."

A split image shows John O'Keefe and Brian Higgins gesturing at one another

This image shows Brian Higgins and John O'Keefe at the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton, Mass., on Jan. 28, 2022. (Pool)

"So you didn't notice that?" the reporter asked.

KAREN READ DEFENSE FLOATS THEORY THAT ‘JEALOUS’ BRIAN HIGGINS FOUGHT JOHN O’KEEFE BEFORE DEATH

"I didn't pick up on it," she said. 

A close-up of John O'Keefe wearing a grey shirt.

John O'Keefe (Courtesy of Karen Read)

Read was talking about Karina Kolokithas, a witness for the defense who was present at the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton in the hours before O'Keefe was last seen alive. 

Kolokithas testified that she saw a strange interaction between Jennifer McCabe, whose brother-in-law owns the home where O'Keefe would later be found dead, and Read as they were leaving, but she did not say anything about a fight between Higgins and O'Keefe.

"This is exactly why she shouldn’t talk about the case," said David Gelman, a Philadelphia-area defense attorney and former prosecutor who has warned for months that Read's public commentary could hurt her at trial. "The prosecution will certainly use this."

KAREN READ TRIAL REVEALS FLIRTY TEXT MESSAGES WITH ATF AGENT BEHIND BOYFRIEND'S BACK

karina kolokithas wearing black blazer over white blouse, sitting in a witness stand during karen read trial

Karina Kolokithas listens on the witness stand during Karen Read's murder trial on June 4, 2025. (Pool)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

On the other hand, Read appears on the video speaking with Kolokithas at length, as she told reporters.

"She was having a great conversation with Kolokithas," said Grace Edwards, a Massachusetts trial attorney who is also following the case.

Read, O'Keefe, Higgins and several other people who attended an after-party at the nearby home where the Boston police officer would later be found dead were seen on surveillance video at the bar as it was closing for the night.

higgins gestures off-camera in a black-and-white still from surveillance video

Brian Higgins, center, is seen gesturing in John O'Keefe's (not pictured) direction at the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton, Mass., on Jan. 28, 2022. (Pool)

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

An interaction played in court that took place on their way out appears to show Higgins gesturing toward O'Keefe from across the room and another man, identified as Chris Albert, grabbing his arm.

It happened less than an hour before she is accused of killing O'Keefe by striking him with the back corner of her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die on the ground in a blizzard outside Albert's brother's house at 34 Fairview Road.

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Read's defense has denied her vehicle hit him and has been inviting witness testimony to illustrate other potential causes for his injuries, including a potential fight with Higgins, who was not charged with a crime but was carrying on a flirtatious relationship with Read behind O'Keefe's back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors have alleged that investigators recovered from O'Keefe's clothes taillight pieces that matched the Lexus.

Multiple witnesses testified that after his remains were found on Jan. 29, 2022, Read repeated the phrase "I hit him. I hit him. I hit him."