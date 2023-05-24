Expand / Collapse search
Kansas woman dies after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park in Montana

The 28-year-old KS woman was swept into a gorge following the fall in MT

Associated Press
A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge, park officials said.

The woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Gina Kerzman said.

Avalanche Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana

Snow and glacial melt waterfalls feed Avalanche Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana, in early summer. The Avalanche Creek hiking trail, one of the busiest trails in the park, follows the stream that leads to the lake. On Monday, a 28-year-old woman in Glacier National Park died after falling from a rocky overhang. The woman then landed into Avalanche Creek and was swept into a gorge. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Bystanders waded into the creek and pulled the woman out. They performed CPR and called 911. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene, park officials said.

Her name and hometown have not been released.