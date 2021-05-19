Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas police officers mow lawn for elderly widower between service calls

The officers asked not to be named.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Third grader stuns with incredible National Anthem renditionVideo

Third grader stuns with incredible National Anthem rendition

D'Corey Johnson and his mother, Nakia, join 'Fox & Friends' to talk about his incredible talent

Kansas police officers helped an elderly widower by mowing his overgrown lawn, officials said Wednesday. 

The Overland Park Police Department tweeted that officers were made aware of the man's landscape needs and went to work. They completed the work between service calls. 

At one point, someone captured the cops on camera pushing lawnmowers.

"Officers involved did not want to be named, but thank you for your service," the department tweeted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police officers elsewhere have made similar acts of kindness. 

In 2019, a pair of Anaheim, Calif., officers saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn on a hot day. A pair of Texas police cops mowed a lawn for a disabled veteran.

Your Money