Police officers mow lawn of disabled veteran

A pair of Texas police officers are being recognized for their good deed after a neighbor snapped a few photos of them mowing the lawn of a disabled veteran. The photos made their way onto the Longview Police Department Facebook page on Wednesday after the neighbor contacted the department.

“Moments Like These,” a post on the department’s Facebook page read. “There are times in the police profession that we understand why we’re really excited about this job. The days and night of high speed pursuits, food chases, drug arrests of someone who needs to be taken off the streets are the instances where our blood pressure soars, and we get that feeling of exhilaration. We think this is why we became officers.”

“However, there are times in our profession where acts of kindness expose a brighter shine, we notice a compelte stranger a person who is in need of a smile, a short conversation, a meal, a ride, a window repaired, a tire changed, an appearance at a special event, or just a simple act of kindness,” the post read.”

The post went on to identify Officers Duncan and Preston as a 27-year veteran of the force and a rookie still in field training, and said the photos are reflective of times during the profession where relationships are built within the community.

“Our officers recognize when members of our community like Robert Upshaw in need of a little help. These are moments I am proud to be a police officer, a police officer in Longview Texas,” the post read. “This act is not only a flicker of light in our community but a spark that is intended to reunite communities. Robert told us the next day a group of kids from his old neighborhood came and trimmed his yard and trees.”

The post’s writer then asked other members of the community so to submit photos or videos of kind acts throughout the community. As of Friday, the post had garnered 1,000 reactions and had been shared more than 400 times.