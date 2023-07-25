Kansas men arrested over human trafficking charges at Wichita hotel: police

Two Kansas men were arrested last week on criminal charges related to human trafficking, Wichita police announced.

Wichita residents Sinora Wilson, 38, and Elijah McCray, 23, were arrested at a hotel on West Kellogg Drive on Friday night at around 11 p.m, according to Sedgwick County arrest records. Both men were charged with aggravated human trafficking.

McCray was also booked on warrant-related charges, while Wilson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to KWCH.

The victim is reportedly a minor over the age of 14. Arrest records indicate that the victim, who was referred to as a runaway, was trafficked out of the hotel.

After being interviewed by detectives, the minor was taken to a local children's shelter. Police have not disclosed specific details about the crimes to protect the victim.

"The case involves a minor and due to the sensitivity of the case, this is all that can be disclosed at this time," a Wichita Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The case will be presented to the DA for charges," the spokesperson added.