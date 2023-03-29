Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Kansas man who tried to throw woman from bridge pleads no contest

Adam Blake Amyx Jr. of Lawrence, KS, cited 'mental health problems' before entering his plea

Associated Press
A Lawrence man pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder on Wednesday after he tried to throw a woman off a bridge into the Kansas River last year.

In exchange for his plea, three felony charges of criminal threat were dismissed against 38-year-old Adam Blake Amyx Jr., the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

NM MAN CONVICTED OF INJECTING WOMAN WITH HEROIN, THROWING HER OFF BRIDGE

Prosecutors said a group of women were walking across the bridge on April 14, 2022, when they encountered Amyx yelling and cursing. When one of the women approached him, Amyx tried to pick her up and throw her off the bridge, Senior District Attorney David Greenwald said.

Adam Blake Amyx Jr. of Lawrence, Kansas, pled no contest to charges claiming he attempted to throw a woman from a bridge.

Adam Blake Amyx Jr. of Lawrence, Kansas, pled no contest to charges claiming he attempted to throw a woman from a bridge.

The woman escaped and called police. Greenwald said the fall likely would have killed her.

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN SAYS ‘WITCHES’ COMMANDED HIM TO TOSS DOG OVER BRIDGE: POLICE

Before he entered his plea, Amyx told the judge he has mental health problems. But he said he is currently on medication and was confident he could make the plea decision.

Amyx is being held in the Douglas County jail on $50,000 bond. He will be sentenced May 26.