Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina man says ‘witches’ commanded him to toss dog over bridge: police

Shannon Lee Cantrell released ownership of the dog to the county

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man accused of twice tossing a dog over a bridge said he was instructed to do by witches, according to police. 

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers responded to a call Monday, October 3, 2022, of someone tossing a dog from a bridge over water located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of Spartanburg County. 

A mugshot of Shannon Lee Cantrell. 

A mugshot of Shannon Lee Cantrell.  (Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement)

A witness told officers that a man was tossing a dog off and over the bridge. Officers searched in the area below the bridge and found a man – later identified as 43-year-old Shannon Lee Cantrell – holding a dog in a choke hold. 

FLORIDA WOMAN ACCUSED OF STABBING SISTER TO DEATH FOR FLIRTING WITH BOYFRIEND

Cantrell told the officers that "witches" told him to throw the dog from the bridge. Police said the dog was thrown twice and wet from being in the water below. Cantrell told the officers that the dog was his and released ownership to Spartanburg County. 

Officers determined the distance from the bridge to the ground was approximately 34 feet. The one-year-old dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was "clearly shaken" by the incident, police said. The dog was transported to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cantrell and transported him to the Spartanburg County Dentition Center. He faces an animal cruelty charge

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 