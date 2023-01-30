Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Kansas firefighters find man on fire inside Walmart restroom

KS investigators are working to determine how the fire started

Associated Press
Kansas firefighters found a man on fire inside a restroom at a Walmart store this weekend.

Topeka city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told the Topeka Capital-Journal that firefighters found the man when they went to a Walmart Neighborhood Market around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

"Upon arrival, firefighters located an adult male on fire in a bathroom," she said. "TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out, and rendered aid to the involved individual."

KANSAS MAN CHARGED IN FIRE THAT KILLED 2 SMALL CHILDREN AND GIRLFRIEND

A man was taken to a Topeka hospital after he was found on fire in the bathroom of a Walmart Neighborhood Market. 

The man was taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries. He wasn't immediately identified.

Spiker said investigators are working to determine how the fire started.