Kansas City police officer lauded as hero for rushing to save 1-month-old baby who stopped breathing

A Kansas City, Missouri police officer is being lauded as a hero after saving a one-month-old baby girl who stopped breathing.

"That’s my hero. He saved my daughter," the baby’s mom, Tajanea Allen, told Fox4KC. "I will do anything for that man, he saved my daughter and I thank him for that."

Officers Richard DuChaine and Charles Owen rushed to a Kansas City home Thursday, arriving before EMS. The baby’s dad immediately handed the girl, named Kamiyah, to DuChaine as he got into the home, body cam footage released by the department shows.

"I knew that he was going to make sure that she was going to be okay," Allen told Fox4KC.

Allen told the outlet that her baby was not acting normal Thursday morning and abruptly stopped breathing.

DuChaine began infant chest compressions on the young girl, but the maneuver did not work. The police officer then turned her over and began back thrusts, which helped the baby begin breathing again.

"There she goes, come on," DuChaine is heard in the body cam footage of him helping the child.

​​"After several back thrusts I could start seeing a little bit of life coming to the baby," DuChaine said, according to Fox4KC.

Kamiyah was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with RSV. She is expected to recover.

She was also born premature at 34 weeks.

"But she’s a fighter," Allen said. "She’s a fighter."

DuChaine has his own family, including a daughter who was also born prematurely.

"I’ve been in your shoes, I know exactly what it feels like," DuChaine said, according to Fox4KC. "And that’s the biggest thing, is just being so close and I could actually relate to this family that I serve."