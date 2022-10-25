Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California police save man from burning car, might have been under influence of alcohol: 'Get out of the car!'

California police say the LA District Attorney's Office is reviewing the incident for possible DUI charges

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
California police save man from burning car, might have been under influence of alcohol: 'Get out of the car!' Video

California police save man from burning car, might have been under influence of alcohol: 'Get out of the car!'

California police rescued a man who was inside a burning car during the early morning hours of Oct. 20 and might have been driving under the influence, according to police. (Credit: Alhambra Police Department)

Police in California saved a man who was in the drivers' seat of a burning car.

The Alhambra Police Department said officers responded to a single-car crash on Oct. 20 at about 2 a.m. with the dark-colored vehicle on fire.

Police officers on the scene pulled the driver out of the burning car to safety, according to police.

"Hey, can you get out?," the police officer said to the man in the car. "Come on man, get out of the car!"

ST. LOUIS SCHOOL SHOOTER ORLANDO HARRIS HAD 600 ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION, COMPLAINED ABOUT BEING A 'LONER': POLICE

The Alhambra Police Department said officers responded to a single-car crash on Oct. 20 at about 2 a.m. with the dark-colored vehicle on fire.

The Alhambra Police Department said officers responded to a single-car crash on Oct. 20 at about 2 a.m. with the dark-colored vehicle on fire. (Alhambra Police Department)

Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but was released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • California car
    Image 1 of 2

    Police officers on the scene pulled the driver of the burning car to safety, according to police. (Alhambra Police Department)

  • California car on fire
    Image 2 of 2

    Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but was released. (Alhambra Police Department)

The man showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, police said, and officials obtained a blood sample, which will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for potential DUI charges.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.