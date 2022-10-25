California police save man from burning car, might have been under influence of alcohol: 'Get out of the car!'

Police in California saved a man who was in the drivers' seat of a burning car.

The Alhambra Police Department said officers responded to a single-car crash on Oct. 20 at about 2 a.m. with the dark-colored vehicle on fire.

Police officers on the scene pulled the driver out of the burning car to safety, according to police.

"Hey, can you get out?," the police officer said to the man in the car. "Come on man, get out of the car!"

Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but was released.

The man showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, police said, and officials obtained a blood sample, which will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for potential DUI charges.