Kansas

Kansas 9-year-old caught driving parents' truck to school after missing bus: police

Police said the boy drove his parents' Chevy pickup on a three-mile trip

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A nine-year-old boy took matters into his own hands to make sure he didn't miss class and drove his parents' truck to school after missing his bus ride, police confirmed.

Maize Police Sergeant Braden Blackburn told Fox News Digital that they received a call from a concerned citizen Wednesday morning about a driver who "appeared too young to drive." 

Blackburn said the caller said the driver appeared to be 10–11 years old and was described to be in a white Chevy pickup truck.

Officers were unable to find the truck, but eventually located the truck and boy in the parking lot of his elementary school.

School bus

School bus (Getty Images)

Blackburn said the boy had driven the truck from his home to his elementary school in Maize, KS, a suburb of Wichita, which was roughly a three-mile drive.

Pray-Woodman Elementary

Maize police say a 9-year-old boy drove himself to school after missing the bus Wednesday morning. (KAKE TV)

The boy told officers that he missed the bus and his dad was already at work and his mom was out of town so he took the truck to make sure he didn't miss school.

Blackburn noted that he had parked the truck in a stall and said "he parked better than most people park."

Maize, KS

Police in Maize, Kansas say a 9-year-old boy admitted to driving his parents' truck to school after missing his bus ride. (Maize Police Department)

"Typically, we get these calls about young high school kids, some that have just gotten their driver's licenses, mostly. This was a new one for us," Blackburn said. 

Blackburn added that the boy's short drive did not lead to any collisions or traffic issues. 

Police officers also did not write any citations, Blackburn said, adding that he's "sure he's in tons of trouble with his parents," and they will let the parents determine how to handle it. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com