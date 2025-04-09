Kansas 9-year-old caught driving parents' truck to school after missing bus: police

A nine-year-old boy took matters into his own hands to make sure he didn't miss class and drove his parents' truck to school after missing his bus ride, police confirmed.

Maize Police Sergeant Braden Blackburn told Fox News Digital that they received a call from a concerned citizen Wednesday morning about a driver who "appeared too young to drive."

Blackburn said the caller said the driver appeared to be 10–11 years old and was described to be in a white Chevy pickup truck.

Officers were unable to find the truck, but eventually located the truck and boy in the parking lot of his elementary school.

Blackburn said the boy had driven the truck from his home to his elementary school in Maize, KS, a suburb of Wichita, which was roughly a three-mile drive.

The boy told officers that he missed the bus and his dad was already at work and his mom was out of town so he took the truck to make sure he didn't miss school.

Blackburn noted that he had parked the truck in a stall and said "he parked better than most people park."

"Typically, we get these calls about young high school kids, some that have just gotten their driver's licenses, mostly. This was a new one for us," Blackburn said.

Blackburn added that the boy's short drive did not lead to any collisions or traffic issues.

Police officers also did not write any citations, Blackburn said, adding that he's "sure he's in tons of trouble with his parents," and they will let the parents determine how to handle it.

