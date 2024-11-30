Washington boy, 12, steals grandfather's car, drives 160 miles before he is stopped

A 12-year-old boy in Washington state was arrested after he allegedly stole his grandfather's car and drove it roughly 160 miles across the state.

Police in the city of Issaquah notified the Grant County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday that the boy had stolen his grandfather's vehicle and was believed to be headed toward Grand County, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The boy has some connection to the city of Moses Lake, which is located in Grant County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit began searching for the car and located the vehicle at around 10:20 a.m. parked at the curb of the 900 block of Lowry Street in the Larson Community in Moses Lake.

The boy then fled in the car and led deputies on a short pursuit that came to a conclusion when a deputy used a PIT maneuver near Randolph Road and State Route 17.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

Nobody was injured, and vehicle damage was minimal, the sheriff's office said.