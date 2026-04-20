Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Alabama

Juvenile charged with murdering Alabama girl, 10, leaving family with ‘only more questions’

Piedmont police discovered Katheryn Bigbee's body less than an hour after she was reported missing Friday night

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 10-year-old Alabama girl remembered for her "bright and joyful" spirit was found dead inside an Alabama home late Friday night, sparking a homicide investigation that has led to one juvenile being charged with murder.

Piedmont police discovered the body of Katheryn Bigbee less than an hour after she was reported missing, AL.com reported.

"Officers responded immediately to the residence," Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson said in a statement. "They tragically discovered a deceased juvenile inside the home."

Authorities have not disclosed the location of the home or whether it was the girl’s residence. A juvenile, whose identity and relationship to Katheryn were withheld because of their age, was arrested and charged with murder.

GOT A TIP?

Katheryn Bigbee

It is unclear whose home Katheryn Bigbee, 10, body was discovered in. A GoFundMe was created for her family. (GoFundMe)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bigbee’s cause of death also remains unclear, with police saying the investigation was still ongoing.

FOLLOW US ON X

"Our family has been torn to pieces, and we have lost the most amazing, sweetest little girl. She was a light in any room she walked into," Blake Trammell, who is in a relationship with Katheryn's mother, wrote in a Facebook post. "I cannot express the pain, guilt, and emptiness that has come from all of this. We don't have answers, only more questions."

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Katheryn Bigbee

As a result of the investigation, police said that another juvenile has been taken into custody and charged with murder. (Blake Trammell/Facebook)

The girl’s school also recalled her as a beloved student, remembered for her "spunky personality."

"Katheryn had a joyful, spunky personality that made her truly special. She was an enthusiastic reader and will be remembered for the happiness she shared so freely," the school said in a statement.

Katheryn Bigbee

Katheryn Bigbee, 10, was found dead by Piedmont police Friday night. (Katheryn O'Dell/Facebook)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told AL.com on Sunday that he was unable to release a cause of death.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the coroner's office and Piedmont Police Department for updated comment. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue