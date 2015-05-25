Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Jury in 1979 missing boy Etan Patz case says it's deadlocked again; judge says to keep going

Associated Press
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
  • 4232d9b4-
    Image 1 of 2

    Defense attorney Harvey Fishbein, left, speaks to reporters during a break in the trial of Pedro Hernandez in New York, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Jurors deliberating in the murder trial of Hernandez, a man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979, says they're deadlocked — for a second time. But a judge is telling them to keep trying for a verdict. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (The Associated Press)

  • 1d34e5e5-
    Image 2 of 2

    Becky Hernandez, left, daughter of Pedro Hernandez, and her mother Rosemary Hernandez leave the courtroom during a break in the trial of Pedro Hernandez in New York, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Jurors deliberating in the murder trial of Hernandez, a man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979, says they're deadlocked — for a second time. But a judge is telling them to keep trying for a verdict. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – Jurors deliberating in the murder trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY'-tahn payts) in 1979 says they're deadlocked — for a second time. But a judge is telling them to keep trying for a verdict.

Jurors have been deliberating since April 15 in the case against Pedro Hernandez. They said Tuesday they were still unable to reach a unanimous decision after hitting an impasse April 29 and then continuing deliberations.

Etan was among the first missing children pictured on milk cartons. The anniversary of his disappearance is National Missing Children's Day.

Hernandez made a confession in 2012. His lawyers say it's false, and they've pointed to another suspect who wasn't charged.