Jury in 1979 missing boy Etan Patz case says it's deadlocked again; judge says to keep going

Jurors deliberating in the murder trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY'-tahn payts) in 1979 says they're deadlocked — for a second time. But a judge is telling them to keep trying for a verdict.

Jurors have been deliberating since April 15 in the case against Pedro Hernandez. They said Tuesday they were still unable to reach a unanimous decision after hitting an impasse April 29 and then continuing deliberations.

Etan was among the first missing children pictured on milk cartons. The anniversary of his disappearance is National Missing Children's Day.

Hernandez made a confession in 2012. His lawyers say it's false, and they've pointed to another suspect who wasn't charged.