Mamdani keeps Jessica Tisch as NYPD commissioner

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is keeping Jessica Tisch as commissioner of the New York City Police Department.

"Today, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced the appointment of Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch to serve as the New York City Police Commissioner in his incoming administration," Mamdani's office said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the pair will "advance a coordinated approach to public safety built on partnership and shared purpose."

"That includes ensuring police officers remain focused on serious and violent crime, while strengthening the city’s response to issues like homelessness and mental health. A new Department of Community Safety will support this work while collaborating closely with the NYPD," the office added.

"As the 48th Commissioner of New York City Police Department, Commissioner Tisch has rooted out corruption in the upper echelons of the NYPD and led a department-wide focus on accountability and transparency, while delivering historic reductions in violent crime," it also said.

In his own statement, Mamdani said, "I look forward to working with Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine public safety in New York City.

"I have admired her work cracking down on corruption in the upper echelons of the police department, driving down crime in New York City, and standing up for New Yorkers in the face of authoritarianism," Mamdani continued. "Together, we will deliver a city where rank-and-file police officers and the communities they serve alike are safe, represented, and proud to call New York their home."

"Thanks to the men and women of the NYPD, the strategies we deployed this year have delivered historic reductions in crime," added Commissioner Tisch. "I’ve spoken to Mayor-elect Mamdani several times, and I’m ready to serve with honor as his Police Commissioner. That’s because he and I share many of the same public safety goals for New York City: lowering crime, making communities safer, rooting out corruption, and giving our officers the tools, support, and resources they need to carry out their noble work."

Tisch was sworn in as NYPD commissioner in November 2024 by current New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Mamdani's office said under her leadership, murders are down "nearly 20 percent citywide year-to-date" and "More than 4,800 illegal guns [were] removed from the city’s streets in 2025."

