Judge to Consider Former Georgia Student's Immigration Case

A judge is expected to decide today whether a former Georgia college student who was nearly deported and sparked debate over immigration laws can enter a program that would allow her to avoid a criminal conviction.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a decision could come at a court hearing today for Jessica Colotl. She's a former Kennesaw State University student who was nearly deported after being jailed for a driving offense.

Superior Court Judge Mary Staley earlier had ordered Colotl, Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren and District Attorney Pat Head to appear at Friday's court hearing.

The 23-year-old was accused of lying about her address on March 30, 2010, when she was charged with driving without a license. She was subsequently found to be in the U.S. illegally.