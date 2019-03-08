Judge OKs wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of aborted embryo

An Alabama judge has approved a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a 21-year-old man on behalf of an aborted embryo.

Al.com reported Wednesday that Ryan Magers is calling the 6-week-old embryo "Baby Roe" in his suit seeking damages from the Alabama Women's Center for Reproductive Alternatives.

Magers was 19 and the girl was 16 when he said he "pleaded" with her not get an abortion. Her parents say it was her decision to take the abortion pill.

The case was made possible by Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger, who ruled that Magers could represent the estate of his ex-girlfriend's aborted embryo.

Alabama voters approved an amendment last year declaring "the importance of unborn life."

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews