John Rich's Redneck Riviera Bar honors 13 US service members killed in Kabul terror attack

Tributes are pouring in for the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul Thursday as they were helping evacuate American and Afghan civilians from the Taliban-held city.

"My staff and I @rnrbarnash send our deepest respect and gratitude to #The13 who gave their lives in Afghanistan," the country star and Fox Nation host John Rich tweeted Saturday. "As a symbol of our love for them, we’ve reserved their place at the bar. #GodSaveAmerica"

Rich’s Redneck Riviera Bar and BBQ in Nashville, Tenn., is known for live music, a patriotic atmosphere and its "Heroes Bar" – where veterans, active duty military and first responders get a discount on domestic beers.

Rich has for years spoken out about the need to support U.S. veterans and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Folds of Honor to help provide scholarships to the children and spouses of slain or disabled service members.

At least one of the bombing attack victims is also from Tennessee – 23-year-old U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, of Corryton.

He was assigned to the 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

"Ryan embodies American heroism — saving people he had never met before, in the face of persistent evil," Sen. Marsha Blackburn said of him Friday night. "We will never forget his sacrifice in service to his country."

Similar scenes have begun popping up in bars and restaurants around the country.

The manager of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Louisville, Ky., set out 13 place settings and Bud Lights at a booth against the wall in honor of the fallen heroes.

"It really puts a perspective on your life and makes you think, you know, people are people have it a lot worse because, those 13 are not getting to come home now," the manager, Tyler Parker, told Fox News Saturday.

It’s unclear who did it first, but after Parker’s post, fellow Texas Roadhouse locations and other restaurants to set up similar tributes.

A Texas Roadhouse in Holmdel, New Jersey, reserved a table and set out beers as well. So did Warriors Taphouse in Virginia Beach.

Thirteen bottles of Busch Light on an American flag-themed table in one image shared to Twitter, cans of Bud Light circling a folded flag in another.

Another table, spotted at Okies Yardhouse in Kemah, Texas,, showed 13 frothy beers set out along with a handwritten note Saturday night.

"This table is reserved for our 13 fallen heroes," it read. "God Bless America."

Of the 13 victims, five were just 20 years old -- not yet old enough to legally buy a drink in the U.S.