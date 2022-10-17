John Hinckley Jr. admits to killing James Brady in attempt on President Reagan's life

John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan weeks after he took office in 1981, admitted in a recent interview that he is also responsible for the death of Press Secretary James Brady, who was also shot during the attempted assassination.

Hinckley was released after spending 41 years in custody. He sat down with Piers Morgan on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" for an interview slated to air Monday evening.

In a series of clips posted to social media, Morgan presses Hinckley on whether he killed Brady, who died decades after being shot.

JOHN HINCKLEY JR: WHERE IS REAGAN'S WOULD BE ASSASSIN NOW?

"Do you accept now that because you fired the gun at James Brady that caused catastrophic injuries and subsequent death, that you were guilty of his murder?" he asked.

"Well, I wouldn’t say that. I mean, I certainly caused him to have devastating injuries but I believe he lived on for another 30-something years," Hinckley replied, according to clips released on social media. "So I can’t really say I’m the cause of the murder."

On March 30, 1981, Hinckley fired six shots and hit Reagan in the chest. Brady was paralyzed in the attack and Thomas Delahanty, a police officer, as well as Tim McCarthy, a Secret Service agent, were also wounded in the attempted assassination.

Brady passed away in 2014 but a coroner ruled his death a homicide.

"I mean, it was ruled a homicide by the coroner and he suffered horrendously from those injuries," Morgan said. "He was paralyzed for the rest of his life. You did kill him, didn’t you? I mean, there’s no doubt. Ultimately you killed him."

"I understand," Hinkley respond. "I would say yes" when asked by Morgan if "You accept you killed him?"

Following the shooting, it was widely reported that Hinckley had become obsessed with actress Jodie Foster and was trying to impress the "Taxi Driver" actor. He also pushed back against comparisons with Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon in New York City nearly a year before Hinckley shot Reagan.

Chapman was denied parole last month for the 12th time.

"Do you see a distinction between… you and Mark Chapman? Do you think it's right you're free?" Morgan asked.

"I see a big distinction. Mark Chapman was found guilty and he's been in prison all these years. I was never in prison Piers. I was in a hospital for 35 years receiving treatment. I feel like my release was very justified."

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in his 1982 trial and also spent more than 30 years in a mental hospital. He was fully released from psychiatric care in June. Upon gaining his freedom, he has set his sights on a music career.

Morgan also questioned Hinckley on gun control.

"I think there are too many guns in America, to be honest," he said. "It's just kind of a very volatile time right now and it's not good that there are so many guns in America."