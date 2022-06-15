Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley fully released after 41 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Hinckley received an unconditional release Wednesday, 41 years after he shot President Ronald Reagan.

Hinckley, 67, attempted to assassinate Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman had previously announced Hinckley would be released on June 15. Hinckley's attorney Barry Levine confirmed the full release in an email to Fox News Digital.

"If he hadn’t tried to kill a president he would have been released unconditionally a long time ago," Judge Friedman said at the time.

In addition to Reagan, Hinckley shot then-White House press secretary James Brady, as well as a Secret Service agent and a Washington police officer. Brady suffered long-term health problems from the shooting and his death in 2014 was ruled a homicide, though additional charges against Hinckley were not pursued.

Hinckley spent more than 30 years in a mental hospital after being found not guilty in the assassination attempt by reason of insanity. He received a conditional release to his mother's home in 2016, but those conditions were dropped on Wednesday, and he is now fully free.

"After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!" Hinckley wrote on Twitter.

Hinckley has now set his sights on a music career. He is scheduled to hold a concert in Brooklyn on July 8.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped me get my unconditional release," Hinckley wrote June 1. "What a long strange trip it has been. Now it's time to rock and roll."

He has also posted much of his music on a public YouTube channel.