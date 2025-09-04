Biden spotted with giant bandage on head after having surgery to treat skin cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden recently had surgery to treat skin cancer – a revelation that comes after worrying photos and video surfaced showing the 82-year-old with what appeared to be a giant gash on his head.

Biden's spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that he had Mohs surgery, which is used to treat skin cancer. It's unclear what type of skin cancer he had.

Video featured on Inside Edition Thursday showed Biden leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach over Labor Day weekend with the wound on his head.

Biden also appeared frail in the video as he greeted people outside the service Sunday.

The sighting came a day after Biden was seen in the evening at a local ice cream shop in a baseball cap that seemed to cover the wound.

In late August, Biden was spotted with a giant bandage covering the wound as he attended the funeral of former Delaware governor and U.S. Representative Mike Castle at St. Joseph at the Brandywine Church in Greenville.

Mohs surgery is an operation that takes off thin layers of cancerous tissue and examines them until it's certain that no abnormal cells remain.

In 2023, Jill Biden, the former first lady, underwent the same procedure to remove multiple lesions, including one over her right eye.

The latest development adds to Biden’s health struggles. Earlier this year in May, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

"Cancer touches us all," former President Biden wrote on social media at the time. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

Doctors classified his cancer as highly aggressive, assigning it a Gleason score of 9 and a Grade Group of 5—the most severe rating.

In 2023, doctors also removed a basal cell carcinoma from his chest. That same year, he was declared cancer-free following treatment but has since been undergoing ongoing care.