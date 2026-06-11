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Police and Law Enforcement

Boston police investigate armed robbery of children's lemonade stand by suspects as young as 11

One suspect displayed a firearm while the other grabbed a cash box, police say both appeared to be minors

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Boston police looking for suspects in armed children's lemonade stand robbery Video

Boston police looking for suspects in armed children's lemonade stand robbery

The stand was being operated by two children, authorities aid. (Credit: Boston Police Department via Facebook)

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Boston police are investigating the armed robbery of a children's lemonade stand operated by a pair of siblings.

The Boston Police Department responded at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to South Boston, where they were met by the children and their father. The kids told officers that two suspects had made several passes by their lemonade stand before approaching and asking if they took Apple Pay, a police report provided to Fox News Digital states.

Before the young entrepreneurs could answer, one suspect grabbed a box containing $50 in cash. One of the suspects displayed a black firearm in his waistband before the pair ran off, police said.

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blurred images of armed robeery suspects

Boston police are investigating an armed robbery of a children's lemonade stand operated by a pair of siblings. (Boston Police Department)

"There is little I can think of more disturbing than the innocence of a children’s lemonade stand being violated by an armed robbery," Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents portions of South Boston, wrote on Facebook. "The thoughts of our entire community are with the young children and the families who had to endure this terrible and senseless ordeal."

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A 7-year-old girl standing behind a lemonade stand on a sidewalk

The Boston Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a kid’s lemonade stand being operated by a pair of siblings.

The children described the suspects to police. One appeared to be a dark-skinned male about 14 years old wearing a black Nike sheisty—a slang term for a full-face covering—a black shirt, unknown color shorts, and high white socks; this suspect displayed a black firearm in his waistband.

The second suspect was described as a light-skinned male appearing to be 11 years old. He was also wearing a Nike sheisty.

Street cameras in the area were not facing the direction of the incident, police said.

In his social media message, Flynn said the incident could be traumatic for the children's family.

Boston skyline with skyscrapers and waterfront

The Boston skyline features skyscrapers and waterfront views in Boston, Mass. (Getty Images)

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"As neighbors, we must all understand that an injustice done to one of us is an injustice done to all of us," he wrote. "While South Boston has certainly changed in my lifetime, one thing that remains is the spirit of its people. In neighborhood fashion emblematic of the South Boston I grew up in, friends and neighbors are rallying to show their support for the family."

Neighbors planned to help the kids reopen the lemonade stand on Friday, Flynn said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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