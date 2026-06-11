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Police and Law Enforcement

Portland man sentenced to 30 months in prison for throwing rock at ICE officer during protest

Robert Jacob Hoopes pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon causing significant injury

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Protesters CLASH outside ICE facility in Portland Video

Protesters CLASH outside ICE facility in Portland

WARNING - Graphic content: Footage shows anti-ICE protesters clashing with law enforcement outside an ICE facility in Portland.

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A man who admitted to assaulting a federal officer during protests outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, last year was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Thursday.

Robert Jacob Hoopes previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a federal employee with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Hoopes threw a rock during a June 2025 protest that struck an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer in the face, "causing significant injury."

Prosecutors said the officer's wound bled heavily and obstructed his vision. The officer also required medical treatment beyond basic first aid.

SUSPECTED ICE FACILITY ATTACKERS ARRESTED IN BLUE CITY, CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICERS

Law enforcement officers grabbing a demonstrator outside U.S. Immigration and Customs building in Portland Ore

Law enforcement officers grab a demonstrator outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs building during a protest in Portland, Ore., on June 14, 2025. (Jenny Kane/AP Photo)

"Today’s message is clear — violence is not a protest," U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Bradford said in a statement. "When you cross the line and assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted."

In addition to the prison sentence, Hoopes was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $8,000 in restitution.

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, FBI investigators identified Hoopes using facial recognition technology.

AG BONDI SAYS FBI HAS IDENTIFIED SUSPECT ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICER, AS TRUMP VOWS TOUGH RESPONSE

Anti-I.C.E. protesters confronting federal agents outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland

Anti-I.C.E. protesters confront federal agents outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 18, 2025. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty)

According to charging documents, investigators submitted a photograph published by OregonLive.com into commercially available facial recognition software.

Federal authorities said the software generated approximately 30 potential matches from publicly available databases.

Investigators then reviewed the results and identified a photograph on a Reed College SmugMug page titled "Canyon Day April ’23." Prosecutors said a tattoo visible on the individual's forearm matched a tattoo seen on the suspect during the June 14 protest.

HUNDREDS OF ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS SHUT DOWN STREETS IN PORTLAND

Federal agents clashing with anti-I.C.E. protesters outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland

Federal agents clashed with anti-I.C.E. protesters outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 12, 2025. The protests followed former President Trump's threat to deploy the National Guard. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty)

Hoopes' father, Tom Hoopes, previously described his son as a "lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism" in an interview with KATU.

While he did not dispute that his son attended the protest, he declined to discuss his specific involvement.

"What his involvement was: I can’t speak to that, but he is deeply committed to justice," KATU quoted him as saying.

The Justice Department has pursued cases against numerous individuals accused of assaulting federal officers during protests tied to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

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A protest outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center and a federal officer who was allegedly bit by a protester

Brendan John Geier was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting federal officers during a protest outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center, authorities said. (Acting AG Todd Blanche via X; Selcuk Acar/Anadolu)

More recently, clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement outside Delaney Hall, an immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, have resulted in dozens of arrests.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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