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Texas

Man in viral Karmelo Anthony courthouse confrontation arrested at murder trial

Skirmishes broke out as over 100 protestors gathered for the sentencing in the racially charged stabbing case

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Crowds clash outside Karmelo Anthony murder trial Video

Crowds clash outside Karmelo Anthony murder trial

Crowds clashed outside the Collin County Courthouse after the guilty verdict was announced at Karmelo Anthony's murder trial on June 9, 2026. Anthony was convicted in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

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A man at the center of a viral confrontation outside Karmelo Anthony's murder trial was arrested outside the courthouse where Anthony was found guilty of murder earlier this week, one of at least two arrests that were made as tensions flared during the racially-charged case.

Both individuals were taken into custody shortly after Anthony’s sentence was announced on Tuesday, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The individual involved in the viral clash, identified as Jerome Winston Parker, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for alleged unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. 

OJ SIMPSON-ERA ATTORNEY SEES FAMILIAR WARNING SIGNS AS KARMELO ANTHONY CASE FUELS CLASH OVER RACE AND JUSTICE

Jerome Winston Parker standing in front of a wall

Jerome Winston Parker was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for alleged unlawful carrying of a weapon in Collin County, Texas, on June 9, 2026. (Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

People outside Collin County Courthouse reacting to verdict announcement in McKinney, Texas

People outside Collin County Courthouse react as the guilty verdict was announced in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial in McKinney, Texas, on June 9, 2026. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

Police said the charge stems from an alleged incident that took place in the parking lot of the courthouse during "activities related to trial proceedings" three days earlier on June 6.

Parker was subsequently arrested Tuesday and remains in custody on a $1,000 bond.

On Tuesday, he was seen in a face-to-face confrontation with an Austin Metcalf supporter, arguing in support of Anthony in a heated clash outside the courthouse.

WATCH: Karmelo Anthony supporter sounds off on verdict

Karmelo Anthony supporter sounds off on verdict Video

In the other arrest, video recorded by FOX 4 shows a man wearing a pink tie and suspenders being arrested outside the courthouse in connection with an alleged assault, according to witnesses. 

WATCH: Texas Congressional candidate arrested outside Karmelo Anthony trial 

Texas Congressional candidate arrested outside Karmelo Anthony trial Video

That man was later identified as Sholdon Daniels, a Republican nominee for Congress in Texas’ 30th Congressional District, who posted a video to X shortly before the alleged incident in which he was wearing the same outfit. According to Daniels’ campaign website, he is a veteran and attorney.

Sholdon Daniels standing in front of a neutral background

Sholdon Daniels, a Republican nominee for Congress in Texas’ 30th Congressional District, was arrested for alleged public intoxication in Collin County, Texas, on June 9, 2026. (Collin County Sheriff's Office)

Daniels was subsequently taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital. He remains in jail on a $500 bond. 

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Social media posts made to Daniels’ X account show him condemning Anthony’s actions, while pointing to race as playing a key factor in the controversial murder trial

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"I practice law in Collin County, Texas," Daniels said in one X post. "Karmelo Anthony will be convicted and sentenced to life in prison. As he should. He murdered that boy because he was raised to hate white people and to view himself as a victim in every situation. It’s a culture thing."

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Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf shown in a split image.

Karmelo Anthony was convicted of stabbing Austin Metcalf to death during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025. (Jeff Metcalf/FOX4)

The arrests were made amid tense gatherings outside the courthouse as it was announced that a jury had found Anthony guilty of murdering Metcalf at a high school track meet in 2025. 

Video taken by Fox News Digital showed several skirmishes breaking out as Anthony was handed a sentence of 35 years behind bars for Metcalf’s killing.

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Throughout the trial, prosecutors revealed Anthony stabbed Metcalf to death after Metcalf asked him to leave a Memorial High School team tent. 

Anthony’s defense insisted their client acted in self-defense.

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However, a Texas jury convicted Anthony of murder.

Fox News Digital reached out to Daniels’s campaign and Parker for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.

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