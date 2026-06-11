Austin Metcalf's family faces death threats after Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Austin Metcalf's family hit with death threats

2. SpaceX hits the stock market

3. Trump says when he'll abandon Kharg Island proposal

MAJOR HEADLINES

NOWHERE TO GO — Trump admin set to fly Iranian asylum-seekers to Central African Republic under new deal. Continue reading …

POWDER KEG — Two arrested as skirmishes erupt outside courthouse after Karmelo Anthony verdict. Continue reading …

LIVES SHATTERED — Elderly couple killed at home before deputies 'pinned' down by gunfire. Continue reading …

JUSTICE UNDONE — Father found guilty of fatally assaulting his 5-year-old has conviction overturned. Continue reading …

COMRADES IN ARMS — Mamdani won't dump fellow socialist despite candidate's vile anti-American posts. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

GLOVES OFF — DOJ sues Virginia over laws that could criminally punish masked ICE agents. Continue reading …

PAPER TRAIL IGNORED — Mullin says Biden turned 'blind eye' to abuse reports on migrant kids. Continue reading …

CLEANING HOUSE — Trump admin suspends nearly $1B pipeline to LA agency amid explosive probe. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED — Indicted 'anti-hate' group faces mounting push to have major financial perk revoked. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

MIC DROP MOMENT — Jerry Seinfeld gives blunt response to influencer demanding he say 'free Palestine.' Continue reading …

LOCKER ROOM REVOLT — Parents rip superintendent who affirmed trans students belong in girls' spaces. Continue reading …

INTO THE LIONS' DEN — VP JD Vance to appear on ABC’s liberal daytime gabfest 'The View' for first time. Continue reading …

REPARATIONS DEMAND — Dem rep warns Black voters will 'tap out' of the system without reparations. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. CARLOS GIMENEZ — Cuba’s dictatorship has long been a threat to America. Now, it’s finally teetering. Continue reading …

VICTORIA COATES — Don’t look now, but President Trump may have saved Ukraine. Just ask the Russians. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

TABLE FOR ONE — Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding sparks debate over controversial 'no ring, no bring' rule. Continue reading …

SIDELINED — Dallas Cowboys cheerleader reportedly cut from squad sparks viral fan revolt. Continue reading …

QUEEN-IN-WAITING — Kate Middleton hailed as the monarchy's 'saving grace' after cancer battle transformed her royal role. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — What got this Texas mom arrested? What's sparking a 'dirty soda' warning? Take the quiz here …

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — Iran agreement documents are in final shape. See video …

CHRISTINA COLEMAN — DOJ makes first arrest from its ‘Most Wanted Fraudster’ list. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as surging turnout in Maine raises new questions about the Senate map, GOP strategy, and the economic issues shaping 2026. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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