Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Pasadena police officer shot by fellow cop in 'horseplay' incident

The injured officer has recovered, Pasadena Police Department Chief Gene Harris noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Police department releases shocking officer 'horseplay' shooting video Video

Police department releases shocking officer 'horseplay' shooting video

The Padadena Police Department released footage of an officer shooting another officer in an incident that chief Gene Harris described as "a suspected accidental officer-involved shooting."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pasadena Police Department in California released shocking video footage of a September 7, 2025 incident in which one officer apparently shot another officer by mistake.

Chief Gene Harris described the episode as "a suspected accidental officer-involved shooting," that "resulted from officers engaged in unsafe, and out-of-policy horseplay involving loaded firearms."

He noted that the injured officer had recovered.

CALIFORNIA OFFICER'S GUN STOLEN BY HALF-NAKED SUSPECT WHO WAS LATER SHOT DEAD BY ANOTHER OFFICER: BODYCAM

Pasadena Police Officer points gun at another officer then reholsters

Pasadena Police Department officer points gun at an officer in a vehicle. (Pasadena Police Department)

In the video footage, an officer draws his weapon, points it toward a vehicle that approached him, then places the gun back in his holster. But then suddenly on the footage there's a puff of smoke, a hole gets blown in the vehicle's windshield, and the officer who had just re-holstered his gun can be seen reacting after apparently being shot.

"As seen in the video, one officer drove toward the other officers who were standing next to another police vehicle. One of the standing officers, inappropriately, and in a quick draw fashion, drew his firearm from his holster and pointed it at the officer seated in the approaching unit. After a few seconds, he re-holstered the gun," the chief explained.

FLORIDA DEPUTY DRAGS 'UNRESPONSIVE' BEACHGOER FROM OCEAN IN DRAMATIC RESCUE

Pasadena Police Department Chief Gene Harris

Screenshot of Pasadena Police Department Chief Gene Harris from video issued by the Pasadena Police Department regarding a shooting incident. (Screenshot from Pasadena Police Department video)

The officer in the vehicle then drew his gun in the driver's seat and pointed it at the fellow officer, the chief stated.

"During this interaction, the driving officer's firearm discharged striking the front windshield of his police vehicle and subsequently the left shoulder of the officer that was standing outside," Harris noted.

"As additional evidence is collected and reviewed, our understanding of the incident may evolve," he said. "While the criminal investigation and force review are pending, the administrative investigation has been completed and disciplinary measures taken."

DUI SUSPECT ON THE RUN FROM COPS IN LOUISIANA IS SLOWED, NOT STOPPED, BY AN ALLIGATOR ATTACK CAUGHT ON BODYCAM

Police officer points weapon

An officer was shot moments after pointing his weapon at another officer who approached in a vehicle (Screenshot from video issued by Pasadena Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This regretful conduct is not consistent with the expectations and service commitments of this department. And appropriate actions will be taken to ensure our culture reflects appropriate conduct, values, and service to this community," he noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue