Austin Metcalf's family hit with death threats as Karmelo Anthony supporters face violence allegations

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Supporters of Karmelo Anthony are now allegedly turning to violence following his murder conviction, while family members of Austin Metcalf, the teen who Anthony stabbed and killed, have been receiving death threats following the verdict.

They were both 17 when Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf at a high school track meet in April of last year.

Anthony was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years behind bars on Tuesday. He has since filed a notice of appeal to challenge the conviction.

Reports have circulated of Anthony supporters threatening violence. In one recent video posted on X, apparently by a user from Jacksonville, Florida, someone riding a bike appeared to assault a man. The video was taken from the rider's vantage point.

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The alleged attacker questioned the victim, asking if he was on the Anthony trial jury selection.

In that video, a woman's voice can be heard stating the man who was allegedly punched is a veteran.

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In a statement sent to Fox News Digital regarding the alleged incident, the Jacksonville Police Department said, "We are aware of this video circulating on social media and are actively looking into the video’s origin and parties involved."

While threats continue, it appears yet another fundraiser for Anthony was circulating online.

A GoFundMe that raised hundreds of dollars was created then quickly shut down by the organization on Thursday.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, GoFundMe said:

"GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers that raise money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with a violent crime. Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraising campaigns for the legal defense of someone charged with murder are removed from the platform and fully refunded. As such, the fundraiser has been removed from the platform and the $726 raised has been refunded."

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Jurors on the case have yet to speak publicly about the verdict.

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As for the Metcalf family, the threats keep coming.

According to TMZ, a family member received a text that said, "He [Austin] ------ around and found out," insinuating the victim possibly provoked Anthony to fatally stab him.

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Another one of the messages sent read, "Should've stabbed hunter too." Hunter is Austin's twin brother.

People are allegedly "threatening to show up to Metcalf family homes, taunting them by saying they're soiling Austin's grave," TMZ reported.

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It was not immediately clear who sent the texts and to which family member specifically they were sent.

Jeff Metcalf told CBS after the trial that he is still receiving death threats and previously had his personal information released.

Last August, police responded to 911 calls with the SWAT team showing up to the Metcalfs' Frisco, Texas, home with guns drawn, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Metcalf family and the Frisco Police Department for comment on the threats.