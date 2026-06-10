Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Batya explains why Jews became politically 'homeless'

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Exclusive interview with Batya Ungar-Sargon

- Christian leaders hold emergency summit in Jerusalem to confront global rise in antisemitism

- British Muslim police group called IDF a terrorist organization

TOP STORY: Batya Ungar-Sargon tells Fox News Digital how American Jews, long aligned with Democrats, have been stunned by rising antisemitism within progressive circles, especially after October 7. Many Jews feel a growing sense of political homelessness, caught between a left that no longer feels welcoming and a right they historically distrusted.

VIDEO: Former Auburn University men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl says that speaking out against antisemitism and in support of Israel isn't political. WATCH HERE:

UNITED FRONT: Answering a spike in global hatred, global Christian leaders convened an emergency summit in Jerusalem to confront the alarming rise of antisemitism. Convened to dismantle toxic replacement theology and historical anti-Jewish bias within the church, the historic gathering aims to deliver a unified, unwavering declaration of faith standing alongside the state of Israel and the Jewish people.

POLICE STORM: Britain’s National Association of Muslim Police is under fire after a policy paper promoted by a former vice president labeled the IDF a "terrorist" organization, linked Zionism to anti-Muslim hatred, and questioned reports of Hamas atrocities on Oct. 7. Critics call the document rife with antisemitic falsehoods and warn it undermines trust in policing, fueling demands for investigations, accountability, and a broader reckoning over bias within law enforcement.

TERROR TAKEDOWN: Federal authorities unsealed a sweeping indictment against eight anti-Israel extremists orchestrating a violent campaign of intimidation. Targeting University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement, and businesses, the ring allegedly plotted bombings and chemical attacks, vandalizing homes with Hamas symbols while demanding full divestment from Israel. Fearing the suspects would flee, the FBI executed a sealed, coordinated sweep.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rabbi Micah Greenland, international director of NCSY, the flagship youth organization of the Orthodox Union, writes that, while high-profile efforts like this year's Super Bowl ad raise awareness of antisemitism, Jewish teens need sustained support. Antisemitism in schools is a daily reality, requiring education, community, allies, and ongoing engagement to help students feel safe, empowered and proud of their Jewish identity, Greenland writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "A lot of Jews marched in the civil rights movement, saw themselves as good members in good standing of the left, and when they finally needed help, when they needed support, when they need it to be shown that their humanity was being recognized, they looked left and right and all of their allies had fled." - Batya Ungar-Sargon

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