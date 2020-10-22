Jim Jordan: Joe Biden must answer questions about Hunter's emails

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden must answer questions related to the events surrounding his son's Hunter emails, Rep. Jim Jordan said Wednesday.

“The answers to those three fundamental questions: Is the laptop Hunter Biden’s? Yes. We have the drop slip, we now have a guy who is a business partner who will testify to it. Are the emails accurate? Yes. The guy who was business partner just told you that these emails are accurate and, of course, the big guy reference is in fact to the former Vice President Joe Biden,” Jordan, R-Ohio, told “Fox & Friends.”

Jordan said that the media should ask Joe Biden to answer those three questions.

“And then the more important question: “Why won’t you say so? Why won’t you answer those questions, but, they won’t do it and, frankly, over the last few days. They haven't had a chance to do it because he won’t come out of the basement to even talk to the press,” Jordan said.

HOW TO WATCH THE FINAL PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Jordan's comments came after Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Monday that in this week's debate the president will bring up allegations that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with a Ukrainian business associate of his son, Hunter, as reported by the New York Post last week.

The Biden campaign has said that it reviewed Biden's "official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place." Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said on CNN the emails are part of a smear campaign coming "from the Kremlin," have slammed the report. But Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on FOX Business on Monday that there is no intelligence to support Schiff's assertion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think Joe Biden is compromised ... Joe Biden has now dodged this multiple times. Are you the 'big guy?' Are you the 'chairman?' Is Hunter Biden handling family expenses and setting aside money for you?" Miller said on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria."

"If Kristen Welker, the moderator, doesn't bring it up, I think you're pretty safe to assume that the president will. Again, these are real simple questions," he said.

The comments by Miller could indicate a renewed focus on attacks on Biden's family from the Trump campaign as the presidential election is just over two weeks away. Miller also on Monday mentioned Joe Biden's brothers, Frank and James, accusing them of being "grifters" and "making a lot of money off the system for years."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.