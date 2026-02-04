Jill Biden's 2019 memoir described being 'devastated' by divorce from Bill Stevenson, now charged with murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In her 2019 book, "Where the Light Enters," former first lady Jill Biden described her feeling of devastation that her first marriage ended in divorce.

William "Bill" Stevenson, who currently faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife Linda Stevenson, is Jill Biden's ex-husband, reports indicate.

"My parents loved each other until they left this earth," Jill noted in her book, according to People. "Even in their old age, they were playful and affectionate. They loved faithfully and unconditionally. Marriage, for them, meant forever. And I knew, deeply, unquestioningly, that was what I would have as well. So, when my marriage fell apart, I was lost. I watched, devastated, as it slipped from my fingers before I could even figure out how to hold on."

"I’m not sure if I knew anyone who was divorced back then," she noted, according to the report. "The very idea horrified me. It meant failure, and in my still-young life, I had never failed at anything serious."

"I felt ugly and inadequate; I was embarrassed and ashamed," she explained, according to the outlet. "In a single devastating year, I went from thinking I had it all to feeling shattered and alone. I questioned if I would ever find love, if I would ever have a family of my own. How could I give my heart to someone again? How could I again risk this humiliation, this hurt? And how could I figure out who, exactly, I was?"

But her second marriage worked out — Jill and Joe Biden married in 1977 and remain together nearly five decades later.

The New Castle County Police Department announced Tuesday that detectives from the Division’s Criminal Investigations Unit, in coordination with the Delaware Department of Justice, presented the case to a grand jury on Monday following "an extensive weeks-long investigation into the death of 64-year-old Linda Stevenson."

"As a result, an indictment was returned by the New Castle County Superior Court charging 77-year-old William Stevenson with Murder in the First Degree," the department noted.