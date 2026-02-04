Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Jill Biden's 2019 memoir described being 'devastated' by divorce from Bill Stevenson, now charged with murder

'I felt ugly and inadequate; I was embarrassed and ashamed,' Jill Biden wrote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Savannah Guthrie's Mom Vanishes, Ransom Note Demands Bitcoin; Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged Video

Savannah Guthrie's Mom Vanishes, Ransom Note Demands Bitcoin; Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged

Savannah Guthrie's Mom Vanishes, Ransom Note Demands Bitcoin; Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In her 2019 book, "Where the Light Enters," former first lady Jill Biden described her feeling of devastation that her first marriage ended in divorce.

William "Bill" Stevenson, who currently faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife Linda Stevenson, is Jill Biden's ex-husband, reports indicate.

"My parents loved each other until they left this earth," Jill noted in her book, according to People. "Even in their old age, they were playful and affectionate. They loved faithfully and unconditionally. Marriage, for them, meant forever. And I knew, deeply, unquestioningly, that was what I would have as well. So, when my marriage fell apart, I was lost. I watched, devastated, as it slipped from my fingers before I could even figure out how to hold on."

JILL BIDEN'S EX-HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF WIFE

Jill Biden and William Stevenson

Bill Stevenson, left, is the ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden. Stevenson has been charged with the murder of his wife, Linda Stevenson. (Getty Images; New Castle County Police)

"I’m not sure if I knew anyone who was divorced back then," she noted, according to the report. "The very idea horrified me. It meant failure, and in my still-young life, I had never failed at anything serious."

"I felt ugly and inadequate; I was embarrassed and ashamed," she explained, according to the outlet. "In a single devastating year, I went from thinking I had it all to feeling shattered and alone. I questioned if I would ever find love, if I would ever have a family of my own. How could I give my heart to someone again? How could I again risk this humiliation, this hurt? And how could I figure out who, exactly, I was?"

BIDEN NEARLY INVISIBLE IN OWN CHRISTMAS FAMILY PHOTO AS HUNTER TAKES CENTER STAGE

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden await the arrival of President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But her second marriage worked out — Jill and Joe Biden married in 1977 and remain together nearly five decades later.

The New Castle County Police Department announced Tuesday that detectives from the Division’s Criminal Investigations Unit, in coordination with the Delaware Department of Justice, presented the case to a grand jury on Monday following "an extensive weeks-long investigation into the death of 64-year-old Linda Stevenson." 

DEMS ‘LOSE CREDIBILITY’ WHEN THEY ‘STAY SILENT’ ON THIS, ARGUES FORMER JILL BIDEN CHIEF SPOKESPERSON

First lady Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the International African-American Museum before President Joe Biden takes the stage on Jan. 19, 2025, in Charleston, S.C. (Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a result, an indictment was returned by the New Castle County Superior Court charging 77-year-old William Stevenson with Murder in the First Degree," the department noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue