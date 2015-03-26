Jewish student at Michigan State University says beating was hate crime

A Jewish student at Michigan State University says he was assaulted at an off-campus party in an attack he is calling a hate crime.

Zach Tennen, 19, suffered a broken jaw, and said his attackers asked him if he was Jewish before they pounced, WDIV-TV reports.

He told the station that his attackers also "were making Nazi and Hitler symbols and they said they were part of the KKK."

Tennen was rendered unconscious during the beating, and his mouth was stapled shut through his gums.

According to the station, party-goers watched as Tennen called a taxi to take him to the hospital.

The university referred all questions about the police investigation to the East Lansing Police Department.

