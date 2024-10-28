Jewish community 'shaken' after Chicago man shot on way to synagogue, attacker fired at police

A Chicago man walking to a synagogue in a known Orthodox Jewish neighborhood was shot over the weekend by a suspect who then fired at responding officers and paramedics, officials said.

The attack targeting the 39-year-old male victim unfolded Saturday morning in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood. Police said that the suspect, identified as Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, was identified less than 30 minutes after the shooting, at which point he allegedly shot at responders before police "returned fire, striking the offender." Police said they recovered a weapon from the scene and that Abdallahi was "placed into custody, transported to an area hospital and subsequently charged accordingly."

"We are gathered here today because of an event that has shaken my community to its core," 50th Ward Alderman Debra Silverstein said during a Monday news conference, where police announced that Abdallahi is facing 14 felony counts, including six counts of attempted murder. Silverstein expressed frustration that no hate crime charges have been filed yet.

"I am concerned by the lack of hate crimes charges in this case. While the motive is still under investigation, the community is rightfully troubled, given the nature and timing of the attack," Silverstein said.

"While we respect the legal process and understand that charging decisions are complex, I, along with many in my community, urge that all aspects of this case be fully examined, including bias or hate-related motivations," she later added.

Police have been tight-lipped about some of the details of the incident, with reporters grilling Superintendent Larry Snelling about any statements the suspect may have said while shooting at officers and paramedics after video of the incident appeared to show him shouting something.

"Yes, there was something stated from that individual while he was exchanging gunfire with officers," Snelling said. When asked what that was, Snelling turned the podium over to another official.

"The statement that was made while he was engaging our officers is nothing that we could bring in as evidence at this point that would support any motive against his actions towards our officers or towards our victim," the other official said, adding, "We're going to be able to put out that information right now because I want to make sure I'm not misstating anything."

A reporter asked what language the statement was in, but no one responded to that question. Chicago police declined to confirm to Fox News Digital anything regarding the statement.

When asked if Abdallahi is a U.S. citizen, Snelling said that was under investigation. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News Digital the agency "has had no interaction with this person at this time." The FBI did acknowledge that they are involved in the investigation.

What officials did confirm was that the victim was shot in the shoulder. Silverstein said in a statement Saturday that "the victim is in stable condition and is recovering at home," and that she visited him.

Silverstein noted that "the shooting happened on Shabbat following the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah."

Snelling also noted that while no officers or paramedics were hit by gunfire during the shootout, an ambulance was hit.

The Chicago mayor's office has so far not issued any statements on the case. They did not respond Monday to a Fox News Digital request for comment on the incident.