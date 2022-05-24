Jennifer Dulos' family speaks out 3 years after mom of 5 went missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of missing Jennifer Farber Dulos on Tuesday released a statement marking three years since the Connecticut mom of five went missing.

Dulos' friends reported her missing on the evening of May 24, 2019, after saying they had not heard from her for 10 hours and that she had missed several appointments that day. Her friends said the last time they had heard from Dulos, 50, was after she dropped off her children at school earlier that morning, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

"Monday, May 24, marks the two-year milestone of the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, an extraordinary woman, a devoted mother and daughter, a brilliant writer, a true friend. We are moved by the continued interest in Jennifer’s case and by the concern for her children and family, all of whom are thankfully healthy and well," Dulos family friend and spokesperson Carrie Luft told FOX61 in a statement.

Luft noted that the past year has "understandably slowed the process" of getting justice for Dulos due to COVID-19-related court closures, but an investigation into her disappearance remains active and ongoing.

"After the courts reopen, the two people charged with conspiracy to murder will stand trial. We remain extremely grateful to the Connecticut State Police, New Canaan Police, and other law enforcement organizations that have worked to bring closure to Jennifer’s case," she said.

New Canaan police found Dulos' abandoned 2017 black Chevy Suburban on Lapham Road near Waveny Park on the day she was reported missing. Her remains have yet to be located, despite the murder conspiracy charges filed in her case. In early June 2019, authorities arrested Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, and his girlfriend, Michelle C. Troconis, on evidence tampering allegations. Troconis posted $500,000 bail at the time.

In January 2020, authorities charged Fotis; his attorney, Kent Mawhinney; and Troconis with conspiracy to commit murder. Fotis committed suicide just weeks later.

Connecticut state police allege that Fotis attacked Jennifer when she returned home from school and drove off with her body. Surveillance shows footage of a suspect whom authorities believe to be Fotis throwing out numerous garbage bags and items "which appeared to be stained with a substance consistent with the appearance of blood" on the night Jennifer went missing, according to court documents. Investigators said Troconis also was caught on video "leaning out of the passenger seat of the Ford pickup and either placing something on the ground or picking up an item."

Fotis Dulos and Troconis became romantically involved about a year before Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce and moved to the close-knit community in New Canaan.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty, and her family released a statement in 2021 saying that "her innocence will prevail in the end." Defense attorneys have argued that Jennifer may have staged her own death amid divorce troubles.

The Connecticut State Senate on May 18 passed "Jennifer's Law," which "expands the legal definition of domestic violence to include nonviolent coercive control, such as psychological, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse," according to Luft.

"It is our hope that changing the legal definition can help change the outcomes for people in abusive relationships. Intimate partner violence cuts across the socioeconomic spectrum and affects people of all genders," the family spokesperson said. "Jennifer’s case has received a great deal of attention, but the stories of most people affected by partner violence are never told. Our hearts are with all of the victims and survivors, their families, children, and loved ones."

Anyone with information about Dulos' whereabouts is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Tip Line phone number at 203-594-3544.

