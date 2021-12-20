Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut police search park for missing mother of five Jennifer Dulos two years after she disappeared

Jennifer Dulos's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, committed suicide in 2020 after he was charged with her murder

By Paul Best | Fox News
Jennifer Dulos now missing for 2 years

Judge still has not declared the Connecticut mother to be dead. Fox News contributor Ted Williams with insight on 'Fox & Friends First.'

Connecticut State Police returned to a park in southwestern Connecticut to search for missing mother of five Jennifer Dulos on Monday, more than two years after she disappeared

Detectives were following up on "previous investigative information" related to the Dulos' disappearance, a state police spokesperson said. 

"This is being done out of an abundance of caution to explore every avenue related to the case," the spokesperson said. "These follow-ups are standard procedure as our detectives thoroughly investigate any and all leads."

Jennifer Dulos, 50, vanished after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan, Conn. on May 24. 

Jennifer Dulos, 50, vanished after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan, Conn. on May 24.  (New Canaan Police Department)

Dulos vanished on May 24, 2019, after dropping her five kids off at school. Her SUV was found that day near the Waveny Park that officers were scouring on Monday. 

FAMILY OF ‘OTHER WOMAN’ IN JENNIFER DULOS MISSING PERSON CASE CLAIMS ‘INJUSTICE’ IN NEW STATEMENT

Her remains have still not been found, but authorities arrested her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and charged him with murder and kidnapping in January 2020. He committed suicide just weeks later. 

Fotis Dulos and his legal team including Norm Pattis, left, stand during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Stamford, Conn.  (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

State police allege that Fotis attacked Jennifer when she returned home from school and drove off with her body. 

Authorities found bloodstains throughout her New Canaan home and a medical examiner ruled that she was likely killed by "some combination of traumatic, blunt-force injuries such as a bludgeoning/beating, and/or sharp-force injuries such as a stabbing/slashing."

Michelle C. Troconis is arraigned in court on June 3, 2019. She is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his wife. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Michelle Troconis, Fotis's ex-girlfriend, and attorney Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis, have been accused of helping him cover up the crime. They are both facing murder conspiracy charges. 

Troconis has pleaded not guilty, and her family released a statement earlier this year saying that "her innocence will prevail in the end."

Fotis Dulos denied that he had anything to do with his wife's disappearance before he committed suicide. One of his attorneys, Normas Pattis, alleged that Jennifer may have faked her own death amid contentious divorce proceedings. 

A Connecticut State Police spokesperson said they do not have plans for additional searches at this time.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

