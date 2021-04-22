Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach estate has been demolished

Funds from the home sale have been given to the Victims’ Compensation Program

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
The Florida mansion where prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstien raped underage girls and women for many years has "finally" been demolished.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser said the sprawling Palm Beach property met the wrecking ball on Monday, according to a report in The Palm Beach Daily News.

Glaser bought 358 El Brillo Way for $18.5 million in March, and announced his plans to raze the property.

April 20, 2021; Palm Beach, FL, USA; BG Group Demolition crews tear down the Palm Beach home of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida on April 20, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

April 20, 2021; Palm Beach, FL, USA; BG Group Demolition crews tear down the Palm Beach home of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida on April 20, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

The funds from the sale have been allocated to the Victims’ Compensation Program to make payments to Epstien’s victims, after the convicted pedophile managed to kill himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

A usually tight-lipped local real estate broker told the newspaper he helped put the sale together to ensure that the troubled property would be demolished.

"I only got involved in the sale of Jeffrey Epstein’s residence to ensure it would be wiped off the map of Palm Beach," Lawrence Moens reportedly said.

April 20, 2021; Palm Beach, FL, USA; BG Group Demolition crews tear down the Palm Beach home of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida on April 20, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

April 20, 2021; Palm Beach, FL, USA; BG Group Demolition crews tear down the Palm Beach home of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida on April 20, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 14,223-square-foot 1952 six-bedroom mansion, staff house and pool house on the Intracoastal Waterway were demolished to make way for a new property.

"The former owner of this house did unmeasurable damage to the lives of countless children and was able to corrupt the legal system to the point that the courts have called it a national disgrace" former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter told the paper.

His East 71st Street Manhattan townhouse also sold for $50 million last month, helping to pay more than 175 sex abuse victims more than $67 million at the time.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

