Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein list: 2nd batch of documents unsealed in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit

Second batch of Epstein files released after federal judge's Dec. 18 order

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
A federal judge in New York overseeing a lawsuit between Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell ordered the unsealing of dozens of names connected to the disgraced financier.

A second batch of files has been made public after Giuffre's lawyers uploaded 40 previously redacted documents Wednesday evening. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered their release in December but gave the Jane and John Does two weeks in case they wanted to appeal. 

Documents unsealed Friday included more mentions of former President Bill Clinton, who is not accused of wrongdoing, British Prince Andrew, who was accused of wrongdoing, a lengthy collection of emails to and from Giuffre, and more.

In response to a motion to quash a subpoena from a reporter named Sharon Churcher, Maxwell's lawyers accused the journalist of helping Giuffre "concoct" allegations against Prince Andrew and the attorney Alan Dershowitz and acted as a "friend."

Jeffrey Epstein Harvard Sweater

Jeffrey Epstein pictured in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sept. 8, 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Churcher was the sole source of regarding the original Epstein story from Giuffre, according to the response filing.

"She was actively and personally involved in changing those stories over time and in the creation and addition of new salacious details about public figures, including the fabrication of Alan Dershowitz’s alleged sexual relations with Plaintiff," the document said.

Epstein was accused of forcing a minor girl to have sexual relations with Dershowitz, a prominent criminal defense attorney. Dershowitz has denied all allegations against him related to Epstein, his former client.

The names were previously sealed or redacted in documents from a 2015 lawsuit Giuffre leveled against Maxwell, who has since been convicted of criminal sex trafficking charges in federal court. The parties settled in 2017, but the unsealing process has dragged on for years.

  • Image 1 of 9

    Prince Andrew, Duke of York. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

  • Johanna Sjoberg Jeffrey Epstein victim
    Image 2 of 9

    Johanna Sjoberg. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 9

    MIT professor Marvin Minsky. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

  • Image 4 of 9

    Professor Stephen Hawking. (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 9

    Glenn Dubin and Eva Dubin. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 9

    Magician David Copperfield. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

  • Image 7 of 9

    Bill Richardson. (REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang)

  • Les Wexner named in Jeffrey Epstein court documents
    Image 8 of 9

    Les Wexner. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

  • Annie Farmer Jeffrey Epstein victim
    Image 9 of 9

    Annie Farmer. (Lev Radin via Getty Images)

The first file dump contained few surprises, aside form an anecdote about David Copperfield performing "magic tricks" at a dinner at one of Epstein's mansions and a bizarre reference to the late physicist Stephen Hawking and "underage orgies."

Ghislaine Maxwell sunbathes on a yacht

Ghislaine Maxwell sunbathes on a yacht in this undated photograph. This photo was one of many unearthed during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in the Southern District of New York, where she was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for working with Epstein to sexually abuse minors. (U.S. Department of Justice)

About 240 documents are expected to be unsealed in total. Judge Preska is also weighing arguments from additional Does who are seeking to have their names withheld from future disclosures.

Maxwell is appealing her criminal convictions.

Anyone who suspects trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.

