Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein accuser claims psychiatrist made her 'sex slave’ in new lawsuit

Henry Jarecki's legal team has denied the accusations against the ultra-wealthy psychiatrist and businessman

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
A former model and Jeffrey Epstein accuser is now alleging that prominent psychiatrist Henry Jarecki was a pal of the disgraced financier who raped her rather than treat her complaints of depression, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in New York.

Jarecki, 91, is a longtime Yale University professor, an author, the co-founder of MovieFone, and a billionaire metals trader in addition to his medical background.

The woman came to the United States in 2010 to work as a model and soon fell into Epstein's orbit. He referred her to Jarecki for a mental health check, telling the young woman that his wealthy friend was "the best doctor in New York City."

The meeting led to years of modern day sexual slavery, according to court filings.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN VICTIMS SUE FBI FOR ALLEGED FAILURE TO INVESTIGATE ‘SEX TRAFFICKING RING FOR THE ELITE’

Dr. Henry Jarecki attends the "Ahead of Time" premiere

Dr. Henry Jarecki attends the "Ahead of Time" premiere at Cinema 2 on Sept. 14, 2010 in New York City.   (Brian Killian/WireImage)

"During this first consultation, Jarecki told Jane Doe 11 that he had something that could make her happy right away," the lawsuit reads. "However, instead of prescribing her medication, Jarecki presented her with an expensive wristwatch."

Then he allegedly forced her on a tour through his home in Manhattan's Gramercy Park neighborhood and "forcibly raped her against her will" in the bedroom, according to the filing.

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe 11, alleged that the doctor "seemed to get aroused by [her] emotional suffering."

Mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot, 2019. Epstein died in federal custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. (Kypros/Getty Images)

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: FINAL FILES REVEAL TRAFFICKING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PROMINENT FIGURES

He began to exert more and more control over her life, finally moving her into an apartment he owned, where she could be monitored around the clock, according to the lawsuit.

Jarecki learned everything he could about Jane Doe 11, including her financial and immigration situation, and he used that knowledge to manipulate and completely control her, coercing her into being his modern-day sex slave.

— Civil complaint against Henry Jarecki

"Jarecki learned everything he could about Jane Doe 11, including her financial and immigration situation, and he used that knowledge to manipulate and completely control her, coercing her into being his modern-day sex slave," the lawsuit reads.

He allegedly set her up with a landline telephone and "she would be punished" if she didn't answer whenever it rang. If her lights were on after 10 p.m., he would call. 

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S LAWYERS FOUGHT AGAINST SEARCHING HER EMAILS FOR HUNDREDS OF TERMS

Jeffrey Epstein Harvard Sweater

Jeffrey Epstein pictured in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Sept. 8, 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to the lawsuit, he told her the $5,700 a month rent would be covered by sex acts in "a deal Jane Doe 11 never agreed to and that was created unilaterally by Jarecki as a means of sex-trafficking her."

According to the lawsuit, Doe was raped "dozens" of times in New York City and also trafficked to a private island in the Caribbean for more abuse. On some occasions, she was forced to have sex with other men.

Read the lawsuit here

BUSINESS LEADERS NAMED IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENT RELEASE

At another point, the lawsuit claims Jarecki, in front of his wife, told Doe she "would need to start having threesomes with him and another young female."

Gloria Jarecki and Henry Jarecki attend HBO's "The Jinx Part Two" Premiere

Gloria Jarecki and Henry Jarecki attend HBO's "The Jinx Part Two" Premiere at Hudson Yards on April 28, 2024 in New York City.  (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In order to go through the legal immigration process, Doe had to continue working both to meet her visa requirements and to pay her lawyers – but Jarecki allegedly ordered her to turn down jobs.

When she failed to satisfy his demands, he allegedly threatened to have her visa revoked, to send her back to Epstein, and to end her career.

Jarecki's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to Reuters, she denied Doe's claims.

"The allegations will be shown to be entirely false and baseless," prominent Manhattan lawyer Sarita Kedia told the outlet. "Dr. Jarecki never engaged in any abusive conduct with the complainant or any other person."

Epstein died in 2019 in a federal jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Investigators ruled his death a suicide but found serious errors in the facility where he was found dead.