JD Vance says UFOs, aliens could be ‘spiritual forces’ as VP vows to ‘get to the bottom’ of mystery in skies

Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the mystery of UFOs this week, suggesting that some unexplained phenomena could reflect "spiritual forces" influencing the physical world.

Speaking with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on her podcast "Pod Force One," Vance said he hasn’t had time to fully investigate but intends to dig in.

"I can’t allow myself to become so busy that I don’t get to the bottom of this. I will get to the bottom of this," Vance said.

The vice president said the topic often came up in conversations with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that both men have long shared an interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

"Marco’s actually very interested in this, too," Vance said. "We talked about this back in our Senate days. There’s certainly an interest there, but I haven’t yet had the time to really dig in. Things have been so busy. But all of us put the tinfoil hat on from time to time."

When Devine mentioned that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had also expressed openness to the possibility of alien life, Vance framed his own view through faith and mystery.

"I wouldn’t say that I do or don’t believe it," he said. "I’m a big believer that there are things out there that we can’t explain. If another person sees an alien, maybe I see an angel or a demon. I think there are spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don’t see or understand."

Vance said he views the unknown through the lens of faith rather than fear.

"Is it aliens or is it our guardian angel or a force that actively wishes us harm? I don’t know the answer to that question," he said. "What I try to do is say my prayers, be a good person and do a good job. Hopefully that’s all I need to do."

The interview also revisited Vance’s earlier comments on the "Ruthless" podcast, in which he described being deeply interested in the issue and still searching for answers.

"What’s actually going on? What were those videos all about? What’s actually happening? I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in."

Vance’s remarks come as interest in UFOs, officially known as UAPs, continues to rise in Washington.

In September, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., accused the federal government of concealing what it knows about UAP sightings, arguing that military whistleblowers have credible experiences that deserve transparency.

"I don’t really know what is true," Moskowitz said during the hearing. "But I do know when we’re being lied to."

The hearing featured dramatic testimony and visuals, including previously unseen Yemen footage showing a U.S. Reaper drone firing a Hellfire missile at a fast-moving "orb" that appeared to survive the strike, an exhibit introduced by Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

Lawmakers from both parties pressed witnesses on whether defense and intelligence agencies were withholding evidence of unexplained aerial encounters.

The bipartisan panel, chaired by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., focused on declassifying materials and strengthening whistleblower protections for military personnel who report UAP incidents, echoing Moskowitz’s call for greater honesty from the Pentagon.

During the conversation, Vance also praised Rubio as his "best friend" in the administration and dismissed speculation about a potential 2028 ticket as "premature."

"It feels so premature," Vance said. "If we take care of business, the politics will take care of itself.

"I never wake up and think, ‘How do I make myself president of the United States?’ What I wake up and think is, ‘How do I do a good job as vice president?’"

